The Goodyear Blimp keeps flying over Toronto and people can't get enough of it

Today was a good day for fans of the Goodyear Blimp in Toronto, Oshawa, Burlington, St. Catherines, Hamilton, Grimsby, Whitby and other Southern Ontario locales — and it's looking like tomorrow will be a good day too. And maybe even the day after that.

Yes, the world-famous, tire-branded airship has been cruising above the 6ix since Thursday afternoon, giving people on the ground plenty of photo fodder...

As well as a reason to question why.

I spotted the Good Year Blimp flying over the Hamilton & Burlington area today around 5 PM. It was very cool to see. First time I've ever seen one. Anyone know what's it doing here? — Dhaval Patel, June 9, 2022

So... why is the Goodyear Blimp in Toronto right now?

Rare sighting of the @GoodyearBlimp over Toronto. It’s apparently here for the @RBCCanadianOpen

Always something to see in #thesix 💙 pic.twitter.com/UMvGOJABXm — Elizabeth Irving (@Miss_Elizabeth5) June 9, 2022

As it turns out, we can thank the RBC Canadian Open for this roving celebrity spotting opportunity.

Goodyear Blimp 'Wingfoot Three' N3A heading eastbound over the Lakeshore in Mississauga. Will be in Toronto for the RBC Canadian Open. Not sure where it'll stage out of yet. June 2022. — Ernest Gutschik Aviation, June 9, 2022

That's a major golf tournament, for the uninitiated.

"Keep an eye in the sky... the @GoodyearBlimp

is in town and using the Oshawa Executive Airport as a base of operations for the next few days as they cover the @RBCCanadianOpen," confirmed the Oshawa Executive Airport Friday morning.

Goodyear Blimp landing yesterday in Oshawa. Will be here all weekend for the RBC Canadian Open. — Andrew Leslie, June 10, 2022

Goodyear's fleet of blimps — which since 2014 have actually been classified as a dirigibles — are best known for capturing aerial views of major sports events, and have been flying the skies of North America since 1925.

My mom texted me to tell me the Goodyear blimp was flying over Whitby. My pop-culture-oriented mind immediately went to the 1977 film Black Sunday. — Brian Baker, June 10, 2022

The sight of it has been bringing back fond memories for many in the region as we head into the weekend.

Some people are delighting in introducing the aircraft of their childhoods to their own kids for the first time.

And we managed to see the Goodyear Blimp out two of our windows as it passed over our house. — Jacquie Severs, June 9, 2022

And some are takikng the opportunity to request a ride.

@GoodyearBlimp I see you're in Toronto/Southwestern ON? 👀👀



I've been trying to get a ride by tweeting every week since Jan 2018. I'm also located in Toronto. Can we make this happen finally? I'll die happy.

https://t.co/Mh9iAEXpEw — Megan M (@barryzuckerkorn) June 9, 2022

Whether you love it, hate it (how could you?) or simply don't give a frick, it's always nice to see something unusual in the sky. Toronto loves that stuff.