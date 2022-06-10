Even cyclists will experience chaos getting around Toronto this weekend

It will be a rough time for people using practically every mode of transportation in Toronto this weekend. In addition to sweeping closures affecting road, TTC, and GO Transit routes across the city, a portion of a busy waterfront cycling route will shut down on Saturday.

On Thursday afternoon, the City of Toronto Cycling and Pedestrian Projects unit tweeted a warning about an impending temporary closure along a stretch of the Martin Goodman Trail, and advocates are worried that there is no suitable alternative to the protected route.

"Due to filming at Queens Quay and Yonge St on June 11, all users of the Martin Goodman Trail must temporarily pause walking/cycling during active filming throughout the day," reads a statement from TO Cycling. "During all other times, they may proceed along the MGT or escorted via walking their bikes safely on the sidewalk."

"Production will aim to prioritize trail access, as opposed to dismounted sidewalk detours, whenever possible. Please be aware of signage advising of the closure at this location during filming."

Another closure, on one of the busiest stretches of bike lanes on the continent, on a Saturday in June:https://t.co/7P6SGYfg9w — Sean K (@seankillackey) June 10, 2022

The timing of the closure faces criticism, as the Martin Goodman Trail is a favourite route for weekend bike rides through the city.

Why inconvenience thousands of people on a Friday when you can inconvenience TENS of thousands of people on a Saturday!? — NotSafe4BikesTO (@NotSafe4BikesTO) June 10, 2022

Compounding the issue, interruptions in practically every other available cycling route means that just like drivers and transit users, there will be some frustrated cyclists this weekend.

Just take Bloor across town. Oh shoot, forgot that lane is closed in multiple places.

Wellesley then. Wait, nope that's closed too.

Well, just head south on Sherbourne to... oh, wait. Nope.

Look - Adelaide is a really good alternative! Hold on, Adelaide is also closed? pic.twitter.com/ufic2CpyhV — NotSafe4BikesTO (@NotSafe4BikesTO) June 10, 2022

NotSafe4BikesTO, an anonymous account sharing work zones that create unsafe conditions for pedestrians and cyclists, tells blogTO that "there is obviously a huge misconception at City Hall and in the media about how many functioning bike lanes there actually are in Toronto."

"Anyone who rides a bike around the core knows that there are currently no routes across town where bike lanes are not closed for construction. Toronto added 35km of bike lanes during the pandemic, but most of them are now used for construction staging."

Cyclists have had to fight harder and louder for their infrastructure than road and transit users, and once built, it becomes a selling point for the city. At least on paper.

"I think it's pretty easy to see that people like the Mayor and Mr. Shapiro (Blue Jays President) who are commenting on the abundance of routes for cyclists in Toronto do not actually ride bikes in the city," says the cycling advocate, adding, "That's fine, but perhaps they should withhold comments on subjects they aren't familiar with."