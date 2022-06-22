Three orphaned baby skunks are being raised as siblings in Toronto and they're too cute

Three baby skunks were recently brought in to the Toronto Wildlife Centre in poor health and without parents, but rehabilitators are thankfully nursing them back to health and — adorably — raising them as foster siblings.

TWC says the first orphaned baby was found weak and dehydrated while wandering around downtown Toronto.

Rehabilitators brought in the tiny animal and then cleaned and flushed his eyes, placed him on a heating pad for warmth, and gave him plenty of fluids and nutritious food.

Just one week later, two more baby skunks were rescued and brought in for care.

These little skunks are like three peas in a pod! 🦨🦨🦨

Although they came from different families, these orphans are being raised together to socialize and develop necessary skills for survival. Once they’re ready to thrive on their own, the trio will be released. pic.twitter.com/n3pIaFtEu5 — Toronto Wildlife Centre (@TWC_Wildlife) June 21, 2022

Though all three were once down on their luck, TWC took care of their medical needs and then put the creatures together to help socialize them and teach them necessary skills.

The trio immediately became inseperable.

"The baby brothers instantly bonded and will be cared for together as they grow," says TWC.

They'll be released once they're healthy and strong enough to survive in the wild, but not without one another.