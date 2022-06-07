City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 9 hours ago

avocado truck fire

An avocado truck caught fire on a major highway near Toronto

An incident involving a tractor trailer loaded with avocados gave a new meaning to the term "avocado toast" this past weekend near Toronto.

As if avocado prices weren't bad enough, hundreds of them were compromised when a truck caught on fire on Highway 401 just outside of Halton on Sunday.

The blaze broke out just before 3 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Milton firefighters responded to the scene, and thankfully no one was injured, including the driver.

The OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted out several images of the inferno, which show the truck ablaze on the side of the road.

Multiple Twitter users responded to the pictures, and some had interesting thoughts.

One Twitter user wrote, "mmmmm guacamole." Another one wrote, "the millenials wept."

After the blaze broke out, only one eastbound lane was open on the highway, leading to major traffic-related delays. The cause of the fire still has not been determined.

It's safe to say we've definitely hit guac bottom.

OPP Highway Safety Division

