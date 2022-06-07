An avocado truck caught fire on a major highway near Toronto

An incident involving a tractor trailer loaded with avocados gave a new meaning to the term "avocado toast" this past weekend near Toronto.

As if avocado prices weren't bad enough, hundreds of them were compromised when a truck caught on fire on Highway 401 just outside of Halton on Sunday.

Truck fire: EB #Hwy401/Winston Churchill. #MississaugaOPP investigating, truck loaded with avocados. Updates to follow, highway blocked for cleanup and recovery. pic.twitter.com/Q86L8G43dO — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 5, 2022

The blaze broke out just before 3 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Milton firefighters responded to the scene, and thankfully no one was injured, including the driver.

So scary, we were right there watching it before our eyes. Glad to hear no one was injured 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cvKQl7g9tY — Samia (@miss_samia) June 6, 2022

The OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted out several images of the inferno, which show the truck ablaze on the side of the road.

Update: One lane EB #Hwy401/Winston Churchill is open. No access Winston Churchill. Heavy delays in the area. Clean up ongoing, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/eXZ13hkt7b — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 5, 2022

Multiple Twitter users responded to the pictures, and some had interesting thoughts.

One Twitter user wrote, "mmmmm guacamole." Another one wrote, "the millenials wept."

After the blaze broke out, only one eastbound lane was open on the highway, leading to major traffic-related delays. The cause of the fire still has not been determined.

It's safe to say we've definitely hit guac bottom.