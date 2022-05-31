This is what time the polls open and close in Ontario on Election Day 2022

What time polls open and close in Ontario on Election Day is critical information you'll need for June 2.

Polling stations across Ontario are open from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

The deadline to vote by mail was May 27, so if you haven't voted yet, you'll have to head to your local polling station on June 2.

In order to see what your electoral district is, check your voter information card you received in the mail. You'll need to bring your card plus a piece of ID with your name on it in order to vote.

No need to worry if you didn't receive a voter information card, you can still vote by bringing a piece of ID with both your name and current address.

Check out this Elections Ontario tool in order to find your electoral district according to your postal code, and to learn who your local candidates are.