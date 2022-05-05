City
TTC is shutting down 4 subway stations for a day this weekend

This weekend will see another TTC subway closure but it won't be for the full two days.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on May 7 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project. 

Like always, shuttle buses will operate.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Broadview and Woodbine stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from May 9 to May 13 for track work.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 2 between Broadview and Woodbine stations on May 14 and 15 for track work. 

