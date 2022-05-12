7 TTC subway stations are shutting down in Toronto this weekend

There's one thing you count on when it comes to a weekend in Toronto: a TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Broadview and Woodbine stations on May 14 and 15 for track work.

As always, shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Broadview and Woodbine stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from May 16 to 19 for track work.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.