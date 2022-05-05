City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
maanjidowin

Toronto just got a giant stone canoe with stunning skyline views

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're looking for another breathtaking vantage point to take in the Toronto skyline, a new stone canoe that has landed at the Billy Bishop Airport provides the perfect spot for some thoughtful meditation or a few photos — and it has very powerful cultural and historical significance, too.

The impressive 16-foot-long dark granite sculpture was specially commissioned by PortsToronto from renowned Indigenous artist and teacher David M. General.

It depicts three canoeing fisherwomen: the mythological Makwa-Kwe (Bear), Nigig-Kwe (Otter) and Migizi-Kwe (Eagle), and also incorporates tons of Indigenous imagery, symbolism and even poetry on the vessel itself.

Named Maanjidowin: The Gathering, the stunning piece commemorates the Mississaugas of the Credit, the original stewards of the land that the airport sits on.

As the artist says in a release today, Maanjidowin "is an artwork representing relationships Indigenous communities and nations have with land, water and sky," its inscriptions "bearing teachings, direction and symbolism that guide fulfillment of inherent rights and responsibilities."

The location is perfect, not only for its view overlooking the city, but for the fact that the airport and the harbour are key entryways for visitors and locals alike.

John Tory, in celebrating the new installation, adds that the Mississaugas of the Credit "have a rich history that was greatly influenced by life along the shores of Toronto's harbour and waterways, and it is important that this vibrant past, and bright present and future, be reflected."

You can find the stunning fixture, which is also a part of the city's year-long ArtworxTO initiative, on the island's south dock wall overlooking the Western Gap.

Lead photo by

PortsToronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto kid who went viral for snow shovelling video just got big money from a major celeb

Toronto just got a giant stone canoe with stunning skyline views

Video of deaf Toronto delivery driver receiving gift is the most heartwarming thing ever

TTC is shutting down 4 subway stations for a day this weekend

Toronto's High Park seems ill-equipped to handle this year's cherry blossom mania

The top 10 places to watch an epic sunset in Toronto

Portal between Toronto's malting silos is being reopened after almost 80 years

Chilling new campaign shows what a completely destroyed Toronto would look like