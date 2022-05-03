Intense surveillance footage shows jewellery store heist at First Markham Place mall

Investigators with the York Regional Police Service's hold-up unit are seeking anyone who may have witnessed a frantic jewellery store robbery in a shopping mall just north of Toronto on Monday afternoon.

Police say that officers responded to a mall at Highway 7 and Rodick Road in Markham, Ontario, around 3:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a robbery.

The mall in question, based on the location given and surveillance footage provided to blogTO on Tuesday, was First Markham Place — sometimes described as Toronto's "other Asian mall" in relation to Pacific Mall.

The scene was scary, but fortunately nobody was injured in the fray.

EXCLUSIVE: blogTO has obtained security footage that shows a jewellery store robbery taking place at First Markham Place mall this week. pic.twitter.com/RvUVDUjfhr — blogTO (@blogTO) May 3, 2022

"Officers learned three male suspects entered the store, smashed the display cases and fled the scene with a quantity of jewelry," wrote police in a media release published Tuesday afternoon. "The employees were not injured."

Suspects involved are described by police as male, Black, each wearing a black jacket.

"Investigators are looking for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to speak with police or anyone with information to help identify the suspects," reads the police.

"Investigators from the Hold-Up Unit remind business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings."