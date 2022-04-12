This is why you may be seeing more police than usual on the TTC right now

The Toronto Police Service is taking some precautionary action and ramping up officer presence in the city's public transportation system in response to the shocking and tragic events that took place in New York City this morning.

At least 16 people were injured in what appeared to be a random shooting attack on a subway car arriving at Brooklyn's 36th Street Station during peak rush hour Tuesday, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

An unidentified suspect apparently dressed in construction gear and a gas mask is thought to have detonated one of multiple smoke devices on the car shortly before he opened fire on commuters, putting multiple people in critical condition.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer says due to Brooklyn subway attack, more uniformed officers are being deployed to Toronto public transit. — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) April 12, 2022

Chaos ensued as panicked bystanders and the wounded poured onto the subway platform, authorities arriving to find the area filled with smoke and pools of blood.

Given the terrifying events, Toronto police are being extra vigilant and taking to the subways, Chief James Ramer said today during a press conference about an unrelated but similar string of crimes here at home. Particularly, two murders thought to be committed by the same man, one of which chillingly took place outside a TTC station.

"I just want to acknowledge the unfolding situation in New York this morning," Ramer said, assuring residents that the force is always keeping a close eye on security issues both near and far, and adjusting their work accordingly.

"Given these recent events, we have deployed a greater number of uniformed police officers to public transit and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates, if necessary."

We take our customers and employees safety very seriously. If you see any immediate safety or security concerns please notify a nearby employee or report using our SafeTTC app https://t.co/u8RpCFdsoa https://t.co/yIQTyEiB8D ^JH — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) April 12, 2022

He added that the recent arrest in the case of the two murders in Toronto "touches on what's happening on New York City," reminding residents to be cautious and aware of their surroundings in public places, and that "if you see something, say something" about anything suspicious.

The TTC is likewise urging passengers to notify a TTC staffer of suspicious activity and/or report safety concerns immediately through the dedicated SafeTTC app.

Ramer also indicated that, thankfully, there is no identified threat to the city at this time, and that the move to station more officers on transit lines is simply proactive in light of the ongoing situation in NYC.