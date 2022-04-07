City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago



TTC is shutting down 4 subway stations this weekend

A weekend in Toronto wouldn't be complete without a TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on April 9 and 10 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project. 

As always, shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closures. 

It's also important to note that from April 11 to 14 there will be early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Spadina and King stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for track work.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations all day April 16 and until noon on April 17 to accommodate work on the Scarborough Subway Extension construction project.

There will also be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on April 16 to accommodate continued work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

