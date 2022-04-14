City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
TTC Subway Closure

6 TTC subway stations are closing down for a day in Toronto this weekend

Not even the Easter long weekend will be spared by a TTC subway closure. However, it will just be one day instead of two.

This weekend, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on April 16 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Also on April 16, there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations. The closure will last until approximately noon on April 17. This closure is to accommodate work on the Scarborough Subway Extension construction project.

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closures.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Osgoode and King stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from April 18 to 21 for tunnel maintenance.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on April 23 and 24 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

