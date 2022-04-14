Toronto Police seize nearly $30 million worth of drugs in history-making bust

A 29-year-old Toronto man is facing some serious consequences after being caught by police in an underground parking garage with some 50 kilos of cocaine.

That's about 110 pounds, for the record — as much as an entire (albeit petite) human being. He was carrying a whole human body's worth of coke. And that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Police announced at a news conference on Thursday that they had seized a total of 189 kilograms of cocaine and 97 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine as a result of an investigation into the aforementioned individual, marking the largest single-day drug seizure in Toronto history.

"On April 2, 2022, investigators arrested a man in the underground parking lot of a building, located in the area of Yonge Street and The Esplanade. It is alleged that he was in possession of 50 kilos of cocaine," reads a release issued by police.

"After further investigation, search warrants were executed in a unit located in the same building, the man's residence, and the man's vehicle."

Great investigative work by the men and women of @TorontoPolice Drug Squad. This is the largest single-day seizure of drugs by our members. More than 280 kilos of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, worth at least $28M, taken off our streets. pic.twitter.com/zOmqdaC0Pw — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) April 14, 2022

Those search warrants produced another 139 kilos of cocaine, as well a heck ton of meth and approximately $50,000 in cash.



Devante Moores of Toronto has been charged with two counts of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

"On display in front of me is the result of the largest single day seizure of illicit drugs in the history of the Toronto Police Service," said Staff Superintendent Lauren Pogue of Detective Operations when showing off the force's impressive haul during today's press conference.

"While we have made large seizures before, these have occurred over several months. The drugs before me were taken from one person in one day."

"Any time we are able to intercept the flow of illicit drugs, we are saving lives, but the significance of a seizure of this size cannot be understated," continued Pogue.

"Not only have we prevented possible, overdoses but as we have said before, violence in our city is often driven by three factors, and those are guns, gangs, and drugs. When these factors collide the results are often tragic. The Toronto Police Service will continue to dedicate the resources necessary to these crimes."