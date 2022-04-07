Toronto community newspaper that's been around for 50 years needs help to survive

A long-running news outlet known for keeping residents of Toronto informed about local goings-on is currently on its last legs, according to a new, urgent call for support.

Beach Metro Community News, a free twice-monthly paper focusing on East York, the Beaches and Scarborough, is finding the present state of the industry to be the hardest it's had to navigate since it started back in 1972, with the board of directors sadly telling readers that advertising revenue no longer suffices to keep operations going at the non-profit entity.

Since its 50th anniversary last month, the paper's team has been imploring citizens to donate so it can continue on.

"Every dollar donated goes back into bringing you local news and community stories. We also have hundreds of volunteers who deliver the paper to your doorstep every two weeks, and a volunteer board of directors made up of people who live in your neighbourhood," reads a letter urging people to become supporters.

"If you value the Beach Metro Community News and want to continue to see these pages filled with the kind of stories that are important to our community, support us financially. Act now to save community news!"

The letter was featured as an entire front-page spread for the edition commemmorating Beach Metro's 50th bithday, while a piece in the latest volume published on April 5 says that the fundraising campaign for the paper is "off to a strong start," and includes a QR code so people can to continue to donate.

Posters have also been affixed around the city to spread awareness of the outlet's plight.

"Help us spread the word: We need your support," the team wrote in another recent Instagram post showing one of said flyers.

"To those who have already taken the time to support our non-profit media organization to keep Beach Metro Community News coming to your doorstep and online at beachmetro.com — thank you!"

It was just a few days ago that the publisher of fellow Toronto paper NOW Magazine filed for bankruptcy shortly after NOW had to severely cut back its print version from once per week to once per month.

Hundreds of news outlets across the country have shuttered in the last decade or so, even before the pandemic, while many others have experienced mass layoffs, cutbacks, have traded hands or otherwise undergone huge changes to stay afloat.