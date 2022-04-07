The Toronto airport just hired a famous 101-year-old woman for a surprisingly long term

While the exorbitant cost of living in a city like Toronto may lead some to wonder if they will ever be able to retire, one legendary local centenarian is pushing the boundaries of what exactly is possible in one's golden years.

Hazel McCallion — businesswoman, former Mississauga mayor and pal of Ontario Premier Doug Ford — was just appointed to a new position at the zestful age of 101 this week, Canada's transportation minister announced on Thursday.

And, interestingly enough, her role has a set timeline: a three-year term, arguably a lot to expect of anyone at her stage of life.

i think it was essential. shes 100 and could go essentially any minute — mr.can (@🏡)🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@MrCanSays) February 16, 2021

McCallion will now serve as the director and federal representative on the Board of Directors of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which operates Toronto Pearson International Airport.

It's a duty she is reprising after first taking it over in 2017, and is just one more achievement added to the list for one of the longest-serving (and surviving) mayors in the nation's history.

The woman not only led the City of Mississauga for a whopping 36 years, but is also a member of the Order of Canada, the Ontario Special Adviser on Municipal Affairs, a chancellor at Sheridan College, and a special adviser for U of T. She also holds an honorary law degree, and is the namesake for libraries, public transit lines and more, among other accolades.

No wonder her nickname is "Hurricane," not only for her outspoken manner during her political tenure but also her consistent level of civic activity despite her age.

hazel mccallion vs the queen — ym🦈⭐ (@yap1monster) April 4, 2022

As Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said in a statement today, "[McCallion] has dedicated more than 40 years of service to her community and continues to play an important role in overseeing and guiding Canada's largest airport."

"I wish her every success as she continues to serve the transportation sector," he added.