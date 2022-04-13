Temperatures could reach 20 C in Toronto today

Though many Toronto residents are no doubt anxiously awaiting the official arrival of summer, there's nonetheless something to be said for that late spring warmth when it arrives for the first time.

And today just might be the day. Though the city has seen some relatively mild and sunny days thus far, the temperature in Toronto may actually approach — or maybe even exceed — 20 C this afternoon for the first time this season.

Soak up the sun today, southern Ontario ☀

A brief taste of late spring warmth, with temperatures reaching the 20s, will be met with showers and the risk for thunderstorms this week. #ONStorm #ONwx https://t.co/kPIU4B8yRg — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) April 12, 2022

According to The Weather Network's meteorologists, a warm front will move through southern Ontario today, bringing with it unseasonably warm temperatures to the southwestern portions of the region.

The current forecast predicts a high of 19 C for Toronto this afternoon, but meteorologists say a few spots could potentially see temps as high as the mid-20s, particularly west of the GTA.

In true spring fashion, however, the warm weather will likely be accompanied by plenty of precipitation. A few scattered storms are in the forecast for southern Ontario this afternoon, with heavy rain and strong winds likely.

"As we head through the early morning hours of Thursday, the cold front will slice through southern Ontario bringing some more rain and possible rumbles of thunder along with cool, blustery west winds behind the front," reads the forecast.

"Temperatures will still be rather mild behind the front with sunshine spreading across southern Ontario for the afternoon."

Sadly, temperatures are still expected to be significantly cooler tomorrow — with chilly weather likely to last throughout Easter weekend — so be sure to enjoy this unusually warm day while it lasts.