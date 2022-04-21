City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc seat stickers decals

Disgusting sticker goop left on TTC seats could work better than actual stickers

City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things are gradually returning to normal on the TTC. Aside from stands dispensing free hand sanitizer, PPE vending machines, and continued mask requirements in stations and vehicles, a commute in Toronto is slowly starting to feel a bit more like the before times. And not always for the better.

Among the return-to-normal moves was the recent removal of social distancing seat decals added to TTC vehicles in the Wild West days of 2020. But it seems that the decals' removal might prove more effective at keeping seats empty than the stickers were when fixed to seat backrests.

Photos and videos from recent rides on the TTC show that the removal of the decals has left a sticky residue. And if you had no problem sitting on a seat with a physical distancing decal, you might think twice about sitting on that same seat now.

According to the TTC, these seat decals were "in place to remind customers to physically distance, where possible." Before removal, they served merely as a suggestion for riders, with no penalties for sitting on seats with decals, the TTC stating that they were "there as a reminder and for guidance only."

But now, the goopy residue left by the sudden removal of these signs is serving as another deterrent to riders.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green acknowledges the sticky seats, telling blogTO that "as part of our nightly maintenance, we are replacing/re-covering those seats. We’re about 2-3 months from replacing all seats with residual adhesive on subways."

Of course, Twitter had its own suggestions for getting those seats back to their pre-decal state.

Without any available data on the subject, there's really no way of knowing whether the goopy seats are proving more effective than the removed decals at deterring riders from sitting side-by-side, but one commenter on Twitter sees a potential benefit of lining TTC seats with adhesive.

A few suggested the TTC should do away with fabric seats entirely.

For now, it's just another gross thing to take note of on the TTC, adding to the list of unpleasant commuter surprises like moving puddles of unidentifiable floor liquid and people taking nasty dumps in subway stations.

Lead photo by

Kris Pangilinan

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Mysterious plants are sprouting from 100-year-old seeds at a Toronto excavation site

Toronto officials blame random TTC attacks on people with mental health problems

Mayor John Tory and Premier Doug Ford just got sanctioned by Russia

Disgusting sticker goop left on TTC seats could work better than actual stickers

Toronto was just ranked one of the kinkiest cities on earth

Toronto might shut down a busy street for pedestrians all summer

TTC is shutting down 4 subway stations this weekend

Controversial Toronto law firm launches $500 million lawsuit against PornHub