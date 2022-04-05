Massive outpouring of donations after mother of three killed in Toronto crash

Among the three killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Mimico area on Thursday, a mother of three was just walking through an intersection when a driver blew through a red light and into tragedy.

Kelly Hamilton, a 43-year-old mother of three, was killed when the driver of a white SUV sped through the intersection near Humber Bay Park, and hundreds have come together to support the family through a GoFundMe campaign.

Set up by Sabrina Szuszwalak, a friend of Hamilton's sister, the campaign states that "Kelly was a young beautiful, smart, funny selfless woman who put others first and whose smile lit up the room. She was loved by many and is leaving behind her 3 children and countless family and friends who will miss her dearly."

Created over the weekend with a goal of raising $15K, the fundraiser has been met with an outpouring of support, and has far exceeded its goal as donations continue to flow in.

As of writing, the fundraising campaign has generated over $20K and rising through 355 individual donations, some contributing as much as $500 to support the victim's family in a time of need.

The GoFundMe page states that "all proceeds will be going to cover the funeral costs as well as to her children who are now without their mother."

The 36-year-old driver of the SUV was under a Canada-wide criminal code driving prohibition, a provincial driver's licence medical suspension and an additional administrative license suspension at the time of the incident. Police have confirmed to media outlets that the man had suffered a seizure only moments before the fatal accident.