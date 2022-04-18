The moon looked enormous in Toronto this weekend and people took plenty of pics
It's not just you, friend; the moon has been looking exceptionally big and bright from Toronto in recent days.
You may have noticed it outdoors at night, where it's been illuminating the city for roughly half-a-week now as of Easter Monday.
When the moon tries to stand-in for the sun. #Moon #NatureBeauty #Toronto pic.twitter.com/h7t39Iaxnn— Hari Swaminathan (@hari_bhaskar) April 18, 2022
Or in the morning, where it's been competing with the sun for attention...
Check out your window to see if you can catch the morning moon pic.twitter.com/1Q7yrZCybf— Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) April 18, 2022
Or maybe, like many of us, you've noticed the moon — or some blurry semblance of it — in your social feeds a bit more than usual over the past few days.
A gorgeous full moon tonight over Toronto. #RamadanMubarak #HappyEaster #HappyPassover pic.twitter.com/2U1j76ytCc— Lina Duque 🇨🇦🇱🇧 (@LinaDuqueMBA) April 17, 2022
Twitter users started noticing the moon's exorbitant beauty late last week.
The moon, that sky, it's all good #Toronto pic.twitter.com/NItOITOjWt— Anarchie 💙💛 (@junkycosmonaut) April 15, 2022
Posts grew more frequent in the days leading up to April 16, when the moon hit its first full phase of the spring season (starwatchers call this one the "pink" full moon.)
Cell phone moon pic pic.twitter.com/2EiL3T73mb— J&S CRYSTALS AND STONES (@crystals_j) April 16, 2022
The pink full moon peaked in earnest at 2:56 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.
Pink moon over Lake Ontario #protein #Canada #Toronto #moon #eggwhitepowder #pink #sky #beach pic.twitter.com/Amr50Qj2iN— Caneggs (@caneggscanada) April 16, 2022
This marks the point where the moon and the sun fall completely opposite each other on either side of the earth.
It was an incredible full moon this morning suspended over Toronto like we were filming a new ET. I'm glad I can still find wonder for moments like these. pic.twitter.com/20hDIZkX3c— curlybecs (@curlybecs) April 16, 2022
But the moon remained particularly bright and enormous throughout the entire holiday weekend.
Full moon in Toronto: pic.twitter.com/OXrfKEbJAZ— Say Gay All Day 🇨🇦🏳️🌈🇮🇳🧪🔬🎶 (@arb_banerjee) April 17, 2022
Pro photographers got some sweet shots...
A nippy Easter morning in Birch Cliff Heights with the moon, the sun, and some budding trees. #Moonset #Sunrise #TheSunriseProject #BirchCliffHeights #Buds #Scarborough #Toronto pic.twitter.com/RkZUuIH4rY— Daphne L. Hunt (@DaphneLHunt1) April 17, 2022
Others... demonstrated how difficult it is to capture what the eye sees with an iPhone.
OMG! Moon is huge tonight! Whut pic.twitter.com/uvS8b7c0GA— ybp (@jollypadilla) April 18, 2022
Whatever the case, we all stan a big glowing orb.
The next full moon of 2022 will be visible from Toronto on Wednesday, May 18, and — depending on cloud cover — it'll likely draw eyes to the skies for a few days before and after as well.
