The moon looked enormous in Toronto this weekend and people took plenty of pics

It's not just you, friend; the moon has been looking exceptionally big and bright from Toronto in recent days.

You may have noticed it outdoors at night, where it's been illuminating the city for roughly half-a-week now as of Easter Monday.

Or in the morning, where it's been competing with the sun for attention...

Check out your window to see if you can catch the morning moon pic.twitter.com/1Q7yrZCybf — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) April 18, 2022

Or maybe, like many of us, you've noticed the moon — or some blurry semblance of it — in your social feeds a bit more than usual over the past few days.

Twitter users started noticing the moon's exorbitant beauty late last week.

Posts grew more frequent in the days leading up to April 16, when the moon hit its first full phase of the spring season (starwatchers call this one the "pink" full moon.)

Cell phone moon pic pic.twitter.com/2EiL3T73mb — J&S CRYSTALS AND STONES (@crystals_j) April 16, 2022

The pink full moon peaked in earnest at 2:56 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

This marks the point where the moon and the sun fall completely opposite each other on either side of the earth.

It was an incredible full moon this morning suspended over Toronto like we were filming a new ET. I'm glad I can still find wonder for moments like these. pic.twitter.com/20hDIZkX3c — curlybecs (@curlybecs) April 16, 2022

But the moon remained particularly bright and enormous throughout the entire holiday weekend.

Full moon in Toronto: pic.twitter.com/OXrfKEbJAZ — Say Gay All Day 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🇮🇳🧪🔬🎶 (@arb_banerjee) April 17, 2022

Pro photographers got some sweet shots...

Others... demonstrated how difficult it is to capture what the eye sees with an iPhone.

OMG! Moon is huge tonight! Whut pic.twitter.com/uvS8b7c0GA — ybp (@jollypadilla) April 18, 2022

Whatever the case, we all stan a big glowing orb.

The next full moon of 2022 will be visible from Toronto on Wednesday, May 18, and — depending on cloud cover — it'll likely draw eyes to the skies for a few days before and after as well.