The Toronto Star has a new CEO and she's already apologizing for her tweets

Sometimes people have a rough first day on the job, but usually it's not so rough that they need to take to social media and immediately apologize.

Such is the case for the Toronto Star's new CEO Marina Glogovac who some pointed out was quick to delete some controversial tweets after being given the new role.

Three tweets that new Torstar CEO Marina Glogovac has deleted since yesterday: pic.twitter.com/tuhSmG9wBj — CANADALAND (@CANADALAND) April 14, 2022

Many of the tweets in question highlighted her distrust of vax passports, even going as far as comparing Canada to living in a communist country.

People were quick to jump into the controversy, with many expressing their disapproval for her views and questioning how her bosses at Torstar, the owner of the Toronto Star, could have let these slide.

Can't begin to express my absolute abhorrence of this person's views, especially considering her position as CEO of Torstar. Reprehensible. — Mike Morris (@1MikeMorris) April 14, 2022

To her credit, Glogovac chose not to let the criticism go unaddressed and replied to several tweets apologizing if her "personal views offended anyone."

Again, sorry if my personal views offended anyone. I observe all official public health rules. As for the Star - been a reader and admirer for decades, as someone committed to the progressive agenda and with a track record of fiercely defending editorial independence and freedom. — Marina Glogovac (@MarinaGlogovac) April 14, 2022

Glogovac is no stranger to the spotlight. She was once CEO of Lavalife, the dating website whose popularity waned once apps like Tinder and Bumble came on the scene.

She also worked at Kobo, the e-reader manufacturer that essentially saved Indigo after it was sold to a Japanese company for $315 million.

More recently, Glogovac was CEO of fundraising platform CanadaHelps.

New CEO of the Toronto Star. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Jqz6Jkp4wo — David Fisman (@DFisman) April 14, 2022

Her recent tweets on the state of the pandemic have also raised eyebrows.

Glogovac seems to be taking it all in stride so far, clarifying that her views as a private citizen have nothing to do with hew new role.

David - respectfully, don't want to feel persecuted by you for a personal opinion from a month ago, as a free and private citizen. Has nothing to do with my new role. I am fully vaccinated and support the current public health guidance. Should be able to dialogue in a democracy! — Marina Glogovac (@MarinaGlogovac) April 14, 2022

Readers and critics of the Toronto Star may not be convinced.