high park fire

High Park was literally just set on fire and the photos are spectacular

It's prescribed burn season in Toronto; that strange and magical time of year when city officials purposely set parts of High Park on fire to help Toronto's rare black oak woodlands and savannahs thrive. 

Every year, experts must determine which date is best to set a controlled and carefully monitored fire to consume dried leaves, small twigs and grass stems without harming any larger trees. This year, burn day fell on Friday, April 29. 

Here's what Toronto's High Park fire looked like in 2022.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

