great escape toronto

Toronto store that's more than 50 years old shocked to learn of impending development

Great Escape Books, one of the oldest bookstores in Toronto, will struggle to stay alive if newly proposed developments in the area take place.

There is currently a proposal for a 4-storey build next door extending into the back of Great Escape's property. The construction will yield two small units, two suites, and two more floors used as living space decked out with balconies and gardens.

The owner of The Great Escape, Katya Wosko, is concerned with how her business will be affected.

"It’s a beautiful idea, but there's a better spot for it. There are lots of other areas along [Kingston Road] where these buildings have gone out back, and there's lots of room on other stretches along the street. The same thing can be done without putting anybody at risk," Katya told blogTO.

The Great Escape is the only commercial building along the stretch that has invested in the back property.

Its 1920s heritage garage has been transformed into an event space, hosting live concerts, gallery viewings and poetry readings. It also has a pollinator garden that serves as a peaceful place to get away from the busy street out front.

"People have gotten married here because it's so lovely. It's all for the community. And that might not be destroyed, but it is at risk and it will be severely damaged," said Katya.

The construction will come at a huge financial cost to the owner, potentially forcing her to pay numerous damage and repair fees.

"If you pull up the Toronto Official Plan, it writes that Toronto is a wonderful city that offers diversity and richness of urban life, nurturing creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, and a concern for each other and for future generations. Together. These characteristics have shaped the city that attracts people from every corner of the world. Sorry, but I've ticked off those boxes."

