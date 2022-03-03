TTC is shutting down 8 subway stations this weekend

Another weekend, another subway closure on the TTC.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on March 5 and 6 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

Line 1: There will be no subway service between Finch and St Clair stations on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 for work on ATC signal system installation. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/up930SquyQ — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 3, 2022

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. From March 7 to 10, subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Eglinton stations will end at 11 p.m. for track and structure maintenance.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume each morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on March 12 and 13 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.