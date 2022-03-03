City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

TTC is shutting down 8 subway stations this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another weekend, another subway closure on the TTC.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on March 5 and 6 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure. 

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. From March 7 to 10, subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Eglinton stations will end at 11 p.m. for track and structure maintenance.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume each morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on March 12 and 13 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto cyclist wipes out on streetcar tracks in scary but relatable video

TTC is shutting down 8 subway stations this weekend

A Toronto hospital was just ranked 4th best in the entire world

Toronto comes up with some hilarious and dark options for new city tourism slogan

Toronto streets closed for Canadian health mandate protests are finally reopening

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

New Toronto transit line to travel on a stunning 'ribbon-like' elevated guideway

Extreme cold alert issued as Toronto about to get blasted with polar chill