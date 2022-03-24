City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
TTC Subway Closure

TTC is closing down 4 subway stations this weekend

It's the weekend so the people of Toronto can expect one thing, another TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on March 26 and 27 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

As always, shuttle buses will operate.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures from March 28 to 31. Subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for subway maintenance.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will once again halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on April 2 and 3 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Peter Crock

