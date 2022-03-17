4 TTC subway stations are shutting down in Toronto this weekend

A weekend in Toronto wouldn't be complete without a TTC subway closure.

This time, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on March 19 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Like always, shuttle buses will operate.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures from March 21 to 24. Subway service on Line 1 between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Wilson stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will once again halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on March 26 and March 27 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.