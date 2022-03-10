4 TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

Transit riders need to brace themselves once again. There will be a TTC subway closure for the duration of the weekend.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on March 12 and 13 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

As always, shuttle buses will operate.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Eglinton stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from March 14 to 17 for structure maintenance.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will once again halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations. It will only be for a day on March 19 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.