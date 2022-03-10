City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc closures

4 TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Transit riders need to brace themselves once again. There will be a TTC subway closure for the duration of the weekend. 

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on March 12 and 13 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

As always, shuttle buses will operate.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Eglinton stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from March 14 to 17 for structure maintenance.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will once again halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations. It will only be for a day on March 19 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Viral tweet about making less than a Toronto parking space per hour really hits home

Toronto on track for another big shot of snow just in time for the weekend

Here's what the military drill in Toronto's abandoned subway station looked like

4 TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

Toronto car crashes are way down since the start of lockdowns

A huge chunk of drivers caught speeding in Toronto apparently aren't even getting ticketed

Outspoken taxi executive says the City of Toronto is 'terrorizing' cab drivers

Here are Ontario's new self-isolation rules for people exposed to COVID