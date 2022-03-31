TTC is closing down 4 subway stations in Toronto this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on April 2 and 3 to accommodate continued work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

That's not all. This weekend will also see a late opening on Line 2. Subway service between St. George and Broadview stations will start by noon on April 3 for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement.

As always, shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closures.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures from April 4 to 7. Subway service on Line 1 between Spadina and King stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for track work.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on April 9 and 10 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.