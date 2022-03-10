City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto parking

Toronto traffic cops raked in $450 in just a couple minutes thanks to selfish drivers

City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto cyclists love to grumble about cars illegally parked in bike lanes. And they have good reason to be vocal about this problem, as these blockages force vulnerable riders to merge with fast-moving vehicle traffic.

But Toronto Police parking enforcement officers are doing their best to make life equally difficult for these rogue parkers, a group that has proven to be quite the cash cow for the police force.

Such was the case on a recent parking enforcement patrol along Adelaide Street West, where PEO Erin Urquhart came across three vehicles parked along a short stretch of bike lane, rendering it unusable to cyclists.

An SUV, a sedan, and a delivery truck occupying the bike lane were all issued tickets of $150, netting the cops $450 in just a couple of minutes, or the time it took PEO Urquhart to write the tickets.

"This is what $450 worth of parking tickets looks like that were written in the span of just a couple minutes," said Urquhart. "Yesterday, I was out on my bike doing some enforcement, and I came across three unoccupied vehicles in the Adelaide St. W. bike lane. There were no drivers in sight, but there were cyclists in sight."

So if you're thinking of parking in a bike lane, even just for a minute, know that your unwillingness to find a legal parking spot is putting cyclists at risk.

And for those who are aware and continue to selfishly block bike lanes, take note that those blinking hazard lights are more likely to attract the attention of parking enforcement officers instead of landing you a pass.

Lead photo by

@TPS_BikeHart

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

You can stay at a hotel room in Toronto that's unlike anything the city has seen before

Police near Toronto warn of uptick in pickpockets and share video revealing their bold tricks

Toronto traffic cops raked in $450 in just a couple minutes thanks to selfish drivers

Even more transit lines are on the way for Toronto as part of Ontario's giant new plan

Here are the top-rated places for women to work in Toronto

Ontario to move ahead with two controversial highways in spite of opposition

Ford says he will continue to wear a mask in some situations in Ontario

Viral tweet about making less than a Toronto parking space per hour really hits home