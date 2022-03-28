Toronto temperatures to swing by more than 30 C this week

Toronto woke up a fresh coating of snow this weekend and frigid temperatures. It was a painful reminder that winter isn't over yet.

But even though thermometers are once again dipping well below zero on Monday there's good news in store for later this week as temperatures are about to go on a wild swing into positive territory.

According to the current weather forecast, temperatures in Toronto will climb from a low of what feels like -18 C on Monday to a much more pleasant 16 C on Wednesday.

It's enough to have us once again dreaming of drinks on a patio and hikes that don't require a toque, parka and winter boots.

After the wild swing this week, temperatures in Toronto are expected to dip back down to low single digits before they start to climb to around 10 C for most of next week