City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
streetcar toronto

Toronto wants to know which bus and streetcar routes need to be improved the most

Toronto streetcar and bus routes are currently being reviewed for major improvements and the city wants to know which ones you think should be prioritized.

The City of Toronto and the TTC are currently smack dab in the middle of a three-phased consultation to develop and deliver "RapidTO: Bus & Streetcar Priority," in its second phase right now.

Basically what that means is you can give them feedback on what routes are in the most dire need of study using an online form.

Twenty roadways are "proposed to move forward in the next 10 years for further study, design and implementation of transit priority solutions" according to the city website.

Those roadways are along sections of Bathurst, College-Carlton-Gerrard, Don Mills, Dufferin, Dundas, Eglinton Ave. E., Finch Ave. E., Jane, Keele, King, Lawrence Ave. E., Lawrence Ave. W., McCowan, Queen, Sheppard Ave. E., Sheppard Ave. W., Steeles Ave. W., Victoria Park, Weston and Wilson.

You can also currently register to attend virtual public meetings on the subject, from March 30 to April 11.

The survey doesn't take long to complete, and is available online until April 20.

Phase three of the project is intended to span from 2022 to 2032 and should involve studies and rolling implementations in different neighbourhoods.

Jack Landau

