Here are the top-rated places for women to work in Toronto

If you were to ask 100 different women what they'd look for in an ideal workplace, you'd almost certainly get 100 different answers — perhaps with a few themes emerging among them (paid maternity leave, transparent compensation structure, unlimited Sephora gift cards...)

The national research and certification organization Great Place To Work defines the "best workplaces for women" in Canada as those which have at least 15 female employees, and where at least 90 per cent of employees agree that "people are treated fairly, regardless of their gender."

Using the results of its "trust index" survey, which is purported to be taken by millions of employees annually, the organization recently compiled a list of the most woman-friendly workplaces in Canada for 2022.

"Great Place to Work is pleased to announce the 2022 list of Best Workplaces for Women," reads a blurb at the top of the alphabetized ranking. "To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year... We determined the BEST based on the overall Trust Index score from female employees."

A total of 117 companies from all around Canada made the list this year — a whopping 51 of them based right here in Toronto. Dozens more can be found in other Ontario cities, including GTA locations such as Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville and Markham.

Trust index scores for those companies that made the list aren't shared publicly. Rather, the workplaces are listed in alphabetical order. Profiles for each explain how and why they were chosen for the honour of being designated a Great Place to Work for women.

The Toronto-based mattress brand Endy, for example, gifts new employees with an assortment of products as soon as they join the team — think free mattress, pillows, sheets, duvets and more. They also allow employees to work whenever and from wherever suits them best, weather that be their downtown HQ with free snacks or the comfort of a sunny beach.

Pinterest has a unique Adoption Assistance Program that helps families offset the cost of adopting a child up to $6,650. The tech giant also boats of a "homegrown program about intentional self-care" that provides resources themed around a different wellness topic each week, capped by two days off to "disconnect and reconnect."

Centurion Asset Management Inc. has a robust formal learning and development program in place that provides employees with up to $5,000 per year in tuition reimbursement, for starters. Employees who share great suggestions for improving existing policies can win internal awards that come with monetary bonuses and even a physical trophy.

Horizon Media gives working parents access to a subsidy program that can help fund tutoring, camps or support services for around the house. The Toronto-based marketing firm also provides ample vacation time, and has various "Business Resource Groups" in place representing Black, Asian, Hispanic, LGBTQ+ and other members of marginalized communities.

Without further ado, here are all 51 Toronto workplaces featured on the list of Best Workplaces for Women in 2022: