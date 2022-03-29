City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
will smith chris rock

Ticket sales soar for Chris Rock in Toronto after Will Smith slap

Since Will Smith "slapped the shit out of" Chris Rock during the Oscars, ticket sales have been soaring for the Toronto stop on his tour.

Tickets are currently on sale for Chris Rock at Scotiabank Arena on June 18, 2022.

While tickets for the show haven't sold out they are steadily becoming more scarce, and ticket marketplace TickPick tweeted that they sold more tickets to see Chris Rock in one night than they had in the past month.

TickPick even made their own meme based on the controversial slap, poking fun at rival StubHub.

Tickets for Chris Rock at Scotiabank currently start at around $100 and climb up to a staggering $1,691 for floor seats.

Chris Rock's tour is called Ego Death and will take the comedian around the world.

His Instagram described the show as "all new material introspective very personal and very funny" in a caption.

He's currently set to perform in Boston this week before moving on to New Jersey, and Boston prices have apparently skyrocketed.

If that's any indication of the way things will go in Toronto and you're a Chris Rock fan who's planning on seeing him this summer, you might want to snag tickets now.

Chris Rock

