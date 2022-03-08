City
toronto police news

Police bust actual fashion crime in Brampton with over $200k of stolen designer goods

In a massive raid last week, police seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen designer clothing, perfume and other merchandise in a Brampton home, the spoils of a literal fashion crime conducted by a theft ring that was operating across the GTA.

York Regional Police tweeted about their findings on Tuesday, getting all hip with young'ns with their opening line of "Theft, but make it fashion."

Forces revealed that the bust, which took place on Friday, uncovered more than $215,000 of goods that had been stolen the day prior from an unnamed storefront near Highway 7 and Kennedy Road in Markham.

Bags, shoes, winter coats, perfume, makeup and sunglasses abounded, all of them from pricey big name brands like Chanel, Prada, Jimmy Choo and Fendi. 

These perpetrators clearly knew the top goods to go after and made it worth their while: Burberry and Gucci sneakers, Moncler puffer coats, Bottega Veneta bags, all worth thousands individually, and collectively the price of home in rural Ontario (though nowhere near the cost of any home in Toronto, let's be real).

Unfortunately for them, they were tracked down within 24 hours of their robbery, with all of the goods seized, along with "a large amount" of cash.

A 30-year-old Christelle Pascall of Brampton, 31-year-old Alijione Martin of Brampton, and 58-year-old Catherine Wilson of Toronto all face multiple charges ranging from theft under $5,000 and posession of property obrained by a crime over $5,000 to failing to comply with a court order.

Investigators said in a press release on the matter that they believe the crime is linked to several commercial store thefts elsewhere in the GTA.

York Regional Police

