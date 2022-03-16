Ontario is now paying people to become electricians and training is totally free

If you've been thinking about making a career change lately but can't stomach the cost of going back to school, Ontario's provincial government would like you to consider becoming an electrician — they'll even pay for it.

The Ford government announced this week that it will be investing more than $13 million into a series of projects aimed at boosting the number of skilled workers available across the province.

"With over $2 billion in infrastructure projects on the horizon, Ontario faces a shortage of electricians and other skilled trades workers," reads a release announcing the move. "This investment will help the province deliver critical hospitals, schools, and roads on time and on budget."

The new Ontario Electrical Industry Training Trust Fund in particular aims to provide free training and paid apprenticeships for more than 2,500 people across the province who are either "unemployed or looking to earn bigger paychecks."

Not only will the government pay for all your training (no need to tango with OSAP) and hook you up with a paid apprenticeship, they'll prepare you to find work in a lucrative field that nearly guarantees job security.

"When you have a job as an electrician, you have an in-demand job for life," said Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, Monte McNaughton, when announcing the news.

"I continue to hear from students and parents who don't know how to enter this incredible field — which can pay over $50 an hour. That is why our government is investing over $1.5 billion in programs like this, which break down barriers and connect young people to life-changing careers in the skilled trades."

You can learn more about how to apply through the government's Skills Development Fund portal.

If selected for the program, the province says you'll get comprehensive training focused on "safety, best practices for installation, and other skills crucial skills for electricians" and that you'll be offered employment upon completion of the program "as the first step toward securing well-paying, meaningful careers."

Not a bad time to jump jobs for people who are less-than-happy with their current gigs; Electricians can make more than $100,000 per year in Ontario, and some get to do really cool things like hang out in those buckets above their trucks.

Talk about high-voltage!