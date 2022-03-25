Noisy CP train kept people awake all night in this Toronto neighbourhood

In a neighbourhood known for its trains, people should expect some noise, but one Toronto resident says a loud idling train kept him awake all night.

A train was idling in the Junction rahilyard between Keele and Runnymede north of Dundas Street, said the resident, who didn't wish to be named for this story.

The noise started around 10 p.m. on Thursday night and was still going as of Friday, March 25, in the afternoon, he says.

"And it's still going now constant, just like rumbling," he told blogTO today. "And the vibrations can be felt in my house."

A CP Rail train has been idling on tracks in the Junction since last night, keeping people awake. Residents are tired of the noise. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/NA7ve0BfDn — blogTO (@blogTO) March 25, 2022

The man says he has lived in his home, which is near the tracks, for about four years but has never heard a train idle for so long.

"I understand sometimes they need to idle for whatever reason," he says. "But usually, it's at most two hours."

CP Rail spokesperson Salem Woodrow told blogTO that the train left sometime this afternoon but the resident said wasn't the case. As of 6:30 p.m. it was still there idling.

Woodrow couldn't say why this train is idling for so long.

"Holding trains temporarily along the mainline, or on sidings, is a normal and necessary part of railroad operations," Woodrow said. "This allows the railcars to be sorted, marshalled, inspected and to perform other operational requirements."

"Additionally, important mechanical safety components of trains, such as air brake pressure, require the intermittent starting and stopping of locomotive engines. If it's colder than -5 degrees C, the locomotive must remain running to avoid severe damage to the engine."

She added that "CP tries to minimize the effects resulting from our operations on people living nearby, in so far as reasonable, while ensuring that CP's railway network remains efficient and cost-effective."

The rumbling kept the man and his family awake for much of the night.

He called CP at 4 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. but the train kept going.

"I am at my wits end here as I am sure many of my neighbours are."