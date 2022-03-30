Mom rescues adorable baby squirrels after they are removed from roof in Toronto

While it might not feel like it, spring is on the way as evidenced by an increase in calls for baby animal nests found in Toronto homes.

A Toronto company, Gates Wildlife Control, is starting to get calls to remove nests both of squirrels and raccoons, says Cassandra Gates, a wildlife technician. Their first call for baby squirrels was back on March 14.

"But since then, we've had I would say between 10 to 20 new litters," Gates tells blogTO. "This is the beginning of the baby season and it continues through the next few months."

Two separate calls involved a nest found on a rooftop.

At a Toronto home, the mother squirrel is seen rushing to her babies and moving them to another den on March 24.

"Mother squirrels are extremely maternal and often will start relocating her babies right after we remove them from their nest," the post reads. "The babies have a high pitch cry that will have their mother running back very quickly."

Gates says this nest was found on the home's roof, behind a screen covering a ledge where birds had been perching. The squirrels found a way in through the screen.

"And the mother squirrel figured out that she could fit through the gap there and she created this big nest on top of that screen and that's where she had her babies," she says.

The homeowner was concerned the squirrels would chew and find a way into the home.

When the technician arrived, the mother squirrel was scared away, and he lifted the screen and found five babies. He removed them and at only three to five days old, they cannot see or hear but they can make sounds.

"They will let out a very high pitch call and the mother," Gates says. "You can hear them from blocks away. So she ended up coming running as soon as we started taking the babies out of their nest."

Squirrels normally have a second den where they can move their babies quickly in case of predators.

In a second case, a nest of four baby squirrels was removed from a parapet drain of a Markham home on March 29. Parapet drains are found on flat roofs to allow water that accumulates to drain to the ground. The nest was blocking the drain, which can cause the roof to leak.

The mother didn't come back for her babies until later in this case. The technician placed the babies in a jug with a heated pad.

"We actually returned two hours later, and all the babies were already relocated," Gates says. "So within that time frame, the mother had already come back and taken all of her babies."

As a humane wildlife control company, it is important to treat the animals with respect.

"Our main goal with babies and mothers is always to reunite the babies with the mother, we never want to separate them," she says.