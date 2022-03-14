Former politician compares Toronto landmark to Auschwitz and people have thoughts

A former politician has very quizically compared a Toronto landmark to the gates at Auschwitz and people are confused and very unhappy.

"I know it wasn't intended but doesn't this remind you of the entrance to #auschwitz ? #Toronto" reads a tweet from Cheri DiNovo with a photo.

The photo is of Toronto's bridge crossing over into Riverside, a very whimsical and not at all Auschwitz-related structure with iconic lettering reading "This river I step in is not the river I stand in" and a clock.

I know it wasn’t intended but doesn’t this remind you of the entrance to #auschwitz ? #Toronto pic.twitter.com/EdKFfAzDZ3 — Cheri DiNovo (@CheriDiNovo) March 14, 2022

Pretty much every reply to the tweet is something along the lines of "no," "not at all," "not really," and "not even remotely."

No, never. I ❤️ #RiversideTO & the @RiversideBIA! Great neighbourhood, great people, & lots of small businesses!



My business (@PAWELECphoto @Headshots_TO & @Studio311_ca) is literally just after the bridge. If anything, it makes me smile every time I pass it. — Giancarlo “GC” Pawelec (@gcpawelec) March 14, 2022

It's an odd tweet at the very least, especially considering DiNovo doesn't seem to explain why she's drawing the comparison.

Do you save anything to drafts first? Do you ever consider how this could re traumatize people before you post it? Please do better. — Vlad the Inhaler 😷 💉 💉 💉😷 (@Itfallsapart1) March 14, 2022

If she intends to say it should be taken down or changed in some way so as not to re-traumatize people, she should have probably considered that before tweeting anything related to the Holocaust.

Cheri, I love you and I wish you didn’t Tweet this. I’ve never thought this before and now I probably can’t unsee it which is really damaging to an Ashkenazi person. You should delete this Tweet so that nobody else gets this into their head. Insensitive and unnecessary. 💙 — Erica Shiner (@ericashiner) March 14, 2022

One person who says they identify as Ashkenazi tweeted that they "can't unsee" the comparison now and that the tweet was "insensitive and unnecessary."

No

Reminds me of the Queen St. Bridge

Don't be creepy — Johnny Lucas 🇺🇦 (@JohnnyPLucas) March 14, 2022

Some others have tweeted it's just downright creepy.

I love you, Cheri,

but here you're just trying too hard.

To do what I don't know.

The Left too long has treated artists as loose cannons.

Time for that to change. — Hermann Neutics (@CharlieHuisken) March 14, 2022

The worst part is, DiNovo has been a hero to many marginalized communities over the years as a queer reverend who performed the first legalized same sex marriage in Canada, was the MPP for Parkdale-High Park from 2006 to 2017, and passed into law more pro-LGBTQ2+ legislation than anyone in Canadian history.

My father was the draftsman who did the specs for the artist who’s quote is on the bridge. My father passed away 17 years ago. I love looking at this bridge, reminds me of him… — lynnkizik (@lynnkizik) March 14, 2022

One person tweeted that the bridge actually reminded them of their late father as he had helped work on it.

I would say a little pic.twitter.com/U8PucJRMuh — theirishking (@theirishking) March 14, 2022

There was one person who said the bridge reminded them of the gates "a little," and some other people tweeted that they see the resemblance.

I’ve always thought that - any curved iron arch above a gate or bridge gives me the chills. Seemed ridiculous to mention it, given the rise in actual fascist-adjacent politics in the last decade. — Patrick Cartlidge (@r3quiredreading) March 14, 2022

To be fair, one person tweeted that "Any curved iron arch above a gate or bridge gives me the chills," but that it "Seemed ridiculous to mention it, given the rise in actual fascist-adjacent politics in the last decade."