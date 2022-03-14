It just got easier to report bike collisions in Toronto but some have concerns

Toronto cyclists and pedestrians just gained a new way to report collisions. Until today, the only ways to report an incident were to call the police and wait for an officer to attend the scene, or wait in the long lines with motorists at vehicle collision reporting centres.

But that has all changed, the Toronto Police Traffic Services expanding their collision reporting centre model on March 14, now giving these personal modes of transport a new dedicated option to report collisions.

The partnership with Accident Support Services International Ltd. brings a new TPS traffic kiosk to 9 Hanna Avenue in Liberty Village, which serves only pedestrians and cyclists reporting incidents. Unlike the north and east reporting centres, which cater to motorists as well, this location doesn't even have parking.

In addition, Accident Support Services International and the Toronto Police Service have launched a mobile pedestrian and cyclist collision reporting application that lets people submit reports on the go.

Toronto Police have stated that they will "continue to attend collisions reported from the scene," though there are still concerns in the air about this being phased out as new tools become available.

Lawyer and cycling safety advocate David Shellnutt tells blogTO that while "Toronto Police will attend any collision involving a pedestrian or cyclist which is reported immediately and at the scene," he stresses that this can't end on account of the new reporting model.

"Our hope is that continues, ensuring that negligent and dangerous drivers are charged. Strict penalties as deterrents are vital for road safety," says Shellnutt, adding that "If a cyclist reports a collision at the centre and the driver is at fault, what steps will be taken to investigate and lay charges where appropriate?"

He argues that more can be done, acknowledging that while this is a positive step, "it must be accompanied by safe and segregated bike lanes, strict penalties, and public education campaigns. Driving is a privilege and not a right."

"The TPS downtown collision reporting centre must be just one tool in thoughtful road safety efforts," says Shellnutt. "We cannot police our way out of staggering numbers of injuries on our roads. Provincial and municipal leadership is needed."