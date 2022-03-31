Photos of COVID rapid test results flood social media as 6th wave sweeps Ontario

Is it just me or is like, everyone in Toronto sick right now?

Spring allergies, colds, food poisoning incidents, seasonal migraines... these maladies are certaintly going around, as they often do at this time of year, but I'm talking about a different kind of sick — the kind that comes with receipts.

COVID-19 is back in a big way across Ontario, if online chatter and public small talk are any indication, with staff at hospitals, restaurants, retail stores and other busy establishments reportedly dropping like flies with respiratory symptoms.

We're now at the point where it's hard not to notice a steady stream of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result images on Twitter and Instagram.

Wondering if my social media feeds should look like this in the last 72 hours if Covid is under control?

This is not all of them but I don't think I've ever seen so many +RATs posted.

It ain't over. They just pulled all the protections. #leterripcanada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Mg8xmpJdm9 — Debra 🇨🇦 (@DebraJ43) March 29, 2022

It's been difficult to measure just how fast the virus has been moving since the provincial government dramatically reduced public testing a few months back, but COVID-19 Science Advisory Table director Dr. Peter Jüni estimates (based on viral levels in wastewater samples) that we could be seeing as many as 35,000 new infections per day.

"Oh, we're in the middle of it. When you look at our wastewater, it's very clear," said Jüni on Tuesday when asked about whether or not Ontario is experiencing a sixth wave of the pandemic.

"You can call it whatever you want, you know; whether it's a resurgence of the Omicron wave we had or a sixth wave, the point is really to understand this is not a BA.2 wave."

Jüni, like many experts, is linking this apparent spike in cases to the province's recent lifting of mask mandates, capacity limits, vaccine passport requirements and other public health measures (all of which are set to be gone completely by April 27.)

Did you know #Ontario has 30-35K new cases of COVID a day? I keep wondering why our illustrious government is telling people it's safe to go "back to normal."



Experts say a 6th wave of COVID-19 is now well underway in Ontario https://t.co/sUUvWjjEyU — Lene Andersen (@TheSeatedView) March 31, 2022

PCR testing may no longer be wildely available, but RATs can still be picked up for free at any number of grocery or pharmacy locations in Ontario.

People definitely seem to be making use of these tests more than ever — or at least sharing their results publicly more than ever before, whether for show, out of solidarity, to warn others, or even just to say 'I told ya so' to the Ford government.

That, or the sheer volume of people getting COVID locally over the past few weeks has resulted in more positive RAT photos being taken and uploaded online.

How’s this for irony? On Sunday, the day before the mask mandates ended, the whole family tested positive for Covid. It’s been very mild, and the kids are over their symptoms. But after two years of masking, we got sick the day before the masks came off. #COVID19 #irony #masks pic.twitter.com/u7VmRrhN3E — Janice Golding (@Janice_Golding) March 23, 2022

Attendees of large Toronto events are warning others of their own positive test results.

After a week of feeling fine and testing negative, I have officially tested positive as of today 😓 It's been a week since Furnal Equinox but sharing for transparency regardless! pic.twitter.com/LYCAVCfVQ0 — Dr. Wildlife 🐍 (@DrWildlife) March 27, 2022

And realizing that what they thought was a cold or allergies is in fact one variant or another of the coronavirus.

When the strip lights up like a Christmas Tree as soon as the solution hits it, it hasn’t been seasonal allergies at all.



Couldn’t understand why I was so fatigued today but now we know!



Feeling ok and if it’s been COVID all along, shouldn’t have been contagious yesterday 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3V8lGBJd8C — Kris Abbott (@CoolbetKris) March 28, 2022

Some are using photos of positive rapid tests to slap down alternate theories from perfect strangers who give them unsolicited medical advice.

Yes they both tested positive. pic.twitter.com/FE5qvHw9CL — Sylvia Kane (@Syl_Kane) March 23, 2022

Pharmacist are urging people to exercise caution based on what they've seen among clients.

Moral of the story, throat swab followed by nasal swab. Also, wear a mask when u enter a pharmacy.



This person started showing symptoms 2 days ago, tested negative at home this morning, tested positive at the pharmacy. pic.twitter.com/IZKe25JHbM — Kyro Maseh (@KyroMaseh) March 29, 2022

Some Ontarians are angry about the circumstances that may have contributed toward their recent infections with COVID.

We’re already there.



I tested positive this morning.



Conservatives are recklessly removing health safety measures for votes. pic.twitter.com/6cQXqOzowd — 🖕🏼antivaxxers 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@celliottdisabi1) March 30, 2022

Others are bemoaning the fact that they're having to cancel plans on account of testing positive.

Supposed to see @CanadaSoccerEN qualify for the World Cup tomorrow. I've been there all along the way playing minnows, losing to Honduras 8-1. Now I have Covid 😩 #CanMNT pic.twitter.com/vouvf1rjaI — KD (@kevndawson) March 26, 2022

... or using test results as political ammo.

Thank you @Sflecce for your great care of our schools! My son tested positive for Covid and he caught it at school. This is his second time with Covid. #VoteThemAllOut2022 #Leccefailedkids pic.twitter.com/ZfrHOcdmA4 — 🇨🇦 Sandra 🇮🇹 💉💉💉 (@Clio1973) March 25, 2022

But it's not all bad news – people are also sharing their negative test results with subdued and respectful gratitude.

I have a cold. But very likely not COVID. Thankful for free and plentiful rapid tests. This is a program we should absolutely keep going. pic.twitter.com/IMAY2MDFgd — Nick StandsWith🇺🇦 (@subjectburst) March 30, 2022

Others are using images of their tests to draw attention toward potential exposures.

Some are flocking to pharmacies for free RATs after hearing about how many of their friends have contracted COVID over the past week -- and rightfully so, most would argue. Better safe than sorry.

Since Friday 12 of my friends in Toronto have tested positive for Covid so snatching RATs whenever I can find them. Highly recommend wearing a mask ya’ll! ALSO @KinderBuenoUS is on sale at @ShopprsDrugMart! pic.twitter.com/zAfUMdj35o — Andrew John Virtue Dobson (@dobbernation) March 23, 2022

The silver lining here is that many, many more people are vaccinated (and or have immunity from prior infections with COVID) than they were last year at this time.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, has stated multiple times that he feels confident that the province's healthcare system can handle any future outbreaks "thanks to our high vaccination rates and natural immunity."

In the case that he's wrong, I'll be keeping my cough at home for the time being.