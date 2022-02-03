City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
TTC Subway Closure

8 subway stations are closing down on the TTC this weekend

Getting around Toronto this weekend may prove to be a complete nightmare this weekend. Not only is their the possibility of the Freedom Convoy rolling through Toronto which will disrupt roads but for Toronto transit riders they can anticipate a subway closure on Line.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on February 5 and 6 for Automated Train Control signal system installation.

As always, shuttle buses will operate. Regular service will resume Monday.

The next scheduled weekend subway closure will halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on February 12 and 13 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

