City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
TTC Subway Closure

4 subway stations are closing down on the TTC this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure.

This time around there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on February 12 and 13 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

As always, shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

The next scheduled weekend subway closure will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on February 26 and 27 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project and the Easier Access project at Lawrence Station.

