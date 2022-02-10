4 subway stations are closing down on the TTC this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure.

This time around there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on February 12 and 13 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Line 1: There will be no subway service between Lawrence and St Clair stations on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13 for work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction project. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/OVgKXhvo7y — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 10, 2022

As always, shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

The next scheduled weekend subway closure will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on February 26 and 27 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project and the Easier Access project at Lawrence Station.