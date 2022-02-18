Special weather alert issued for Toronto with wind gusts of up to 80 km/h expected

Are you sick of this winter weather yet, Toronto? Because winter's nowhere near sick of us, it seems, with yet another storm system strolling up to bat ahead of the weekend — this one bringing more snow and potentially dangerous whiteout conditions to the city.

"An Alberta Clipper will bring strong winds to southern Ontario on Saturday," reads a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

"With the passage of a cold front in the morning, very strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop with gusts between 70 and 80 km/h possible. Strong winds will weaken gradually Saturday evening."

The alert, currently in effect for the City of Toronto and most of the southern Ontario region, warns of "potential areas of reduced visibility in blowing snow."

We can expect things to start getting wild once the storm moves in Saturday morning: "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," notes EnviroCan in its alert.

Long story short? More snow is expected this weekend on top of everything that was laid down on Thursday night, some of which came atop the remnants of a nearly month-old blizzard that some parts of Toronto are still trying to clean up from.

It will also be quite cold: Meteorologists are calling for a feels-like temperature of -16 C on Friday evening and most of Saturday, rising a whole one degree by Saturday night to - 15 C.

The weekend is expected to end on a nicer note, however, reaching a high of 1 C with sunny skies on Sunday. Let's hope that our spirits aren't crushed too much to enjoy it by that point. Ugh.