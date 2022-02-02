Erin O'Toole turfed as leader of Conservative Party in Canada

It's official: Erin O'Toole is no longer the leader of Canada's Conservative Party.

O'Toole, who represents the riding of Durham and has served as a four-term Ontario MP, was ousted from the leadership position Wednesday after a majority of Conservative MPs voted to remove him.

Seventy-three conservative MPs voted in favour of ousting O'Toole while 45 voted for him to stay. The vote comes just 18 months after the party's last leadership race, and it means he'll soon be replaced by an interim leader.

Oh snap, Erin O’Toole just got the boot. — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Commentator (@CarymaRules) February 2, 2022

O'Toole has faced much criticism from his own party for his "moderate" views on issues like the carbon tax, gun control and conversion therapy, and some have said his lack of action throughout the trucker protest in Ottawa is also part of what led to his downfall.

apparently erin o'toole wasn't right-wing enough for the conservative party lol https://t.co/mxnLitzBjq — 🐘shahira🐘 (@acharmingbore) February 2, 2022

Many are therefore happy to see him go, with Ontario residents taking to Twitter to react to the news of his ousting.

The good news for Erin O'Toole; if he needs a truck to help him move out of Stornoway....



thank you I'm here all week — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) February 2, 2022

Others are meanwhile hypothesizing exactly what it was about him that lead to his failure as party leader.

.@erinotoole has 3 qualities that were most personified in @dick_nixon.



His greatest strength is grit, it's the only reason he was able to win in the first place.



His two biggest weaknesses were paranoia and vindictiveness / pettiness. They became his undoing. — Michael Diamond (@mtmdiamond) February 2, 2022

And some are taking much pleasure in his removal.

Look, it's easy to laugh at Erin O'Toole.



There's no second part here. It's just very easy to laugh at him. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 2, 2022

Some residents, on the other hand, are expressing concerns about who his replacement will be.

With Erin O'Toole out, safe to say the lunatics are now running the Canadian Conservative Party asylum. — Sean Walters (@sean_write) February 2, 2022

Before the results of the vote were revealed Wednesday afternoon, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked if he would ever consider running for the role.

"My hands are full," Ford said Tuesday, suggesting he wasn't interested. "I love being premier of this province. That's my job."