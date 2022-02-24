Doug Ford just called Vladimir Putin a thug when addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has never been shy about sharing his opinions on people whose actions inflame him, from calling out street racers as "yahoos" and partiers who defied social gathering limits as "a few fries short of a Happy Meal" to saying he'd go up the CEO of Pfizer's "ying yang" with a firecracker.

Today, as the world's attention turns to a fast-escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the premier is once again being candid with his thoughts on the situation.

"Last night, we witnessed a violent attack on a sovereign nation by a despot, a thug. We witnessed Vladimir Putin's war of aggression begin in Ukraine," said Ford when addressing the Ontario Legislature Thursday morning after Russia launched a broad attack on Ukraine that U.S. President Joe Biden has called "unprovoked and unjustified."

Like most Canadian politicians, Ford is condemning the attack on Ukraine and pledging his support for Ukrainians who are now being forced to flee the capital of Kyiv and other major cities.

Like most Canadian politicians, Ford is condemning the attack on Ukraine and pledging his support for Ukrainians who are now being forced to flee the capital of Kyiv and other major cities.

Geopolitical tensions are high, and sanctions continue to be announced against Russia (including by Canada) during what EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell is calling "among the darkest hours of Europe since the Second World War."

"Canada shall never waver in standing against tyranny. Canada shall never waver in defending democracy. Canada shall never waver in our support of Ukraine," said Ford on Thursday of the mounting conflict.

Below is the full transcript of Ford's Thursday morning remarks at Queen's Park:

There are certain dates that will be forever printed in our history books… dates that will be forever etched into our memories, June 28th, 1914 September 1st, 1939.

We must pray that February 24th, 2022, isn't next.

Last night, we witnessed a violent attack on a sovereign nation by a despot, a thug.

We witnessed Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression begin in Ukraine.

The bonds between Ukraine and Canada run deep.

For without the Ukrainian people.

Their resiliency.

Their bravery.

Their strength.

Their willingness to fight for their family and friends.

The Canada we know and love today, would not be the same.

The food that feeds our families.

It’s farmed by grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Ukrainian immigrants… who left aggression and poverty to settle the Canadian West.

Our greatest athletes, like Gretzky.

Our greatest entertainers… like Trebek.

Our greatest voices, like Bachman.

Our greatest scholars and scientists, like Dr. Bondar.

Ukrainian-Canadians.

We've cheered them on, we've laughed and sang along together, we've touched the heavens.

They left a permanent mark on Canadian history.

They left a permanent mark on our society.

For again, without Ukraine.

The Canada we know and love today, would not be the same.

And because of that.

We will be forever tied together.

As two nations.

An ocean apart.

But forever one.

Canada shall never waver in standing against tyranny.

Canada shall never waver in defending democracy.

Canada shall never waver in our support of Ukraine.

As Putin’s aggression light up the skies of Kiev.

They will see the strength of the Ukrainian people emerge from the darkness.

We must ensure the Ukrainian flag flies high above the skyline.

The blue and yellow must be the last colours the invaders see.

Slava Ukraini.

Glory to Ukraine.

Glory to the heroes.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker.