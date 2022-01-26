City
Transport truck crashes nearly spilling a load of booze on a snowy Ontario highway

A truck went off an Ontario highway carrying a full load of beer and alcohol.

The truck slid off Highway 11 just north of Huntsville around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. on Jan. 25, according to Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division. One southbound lane was blocked for the cleanup in the wake of the crash.

The refrigerated transport truck was "loaded with alcohol," the OPP said. Fortunately, no one was hurt and all the booze appeared to be intact.

"We have got crews right now working on getting out the contents that have not been damaged," OPP said.

The same couldn't be said for the truck, the front of which was twisted and damaged.

Police said the truck went through the shoulder into the centre ditch and ended up jackknifed in the middle strip of land between the southbound and northbound lanes.

"This certainly was quite the ride for this driver."

Authorities added that the roads were slick from a recent snowfall. Truck crashes were also reported near Cobourg and on Highway 400 at Essa Road.

This crash follows a diaper truck rollover last week, and is a reminder to be careful on the roads.

"Keep mindful of the road conditions," OPP said. "Please take it easy out there."

