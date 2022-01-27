The Toronto Zoo is delaying its reopening and here's why

Ontario will begin the process of gradually reopening businesses and services across the province in just a few more days, but the Toronto Zoo won't be opening the moment it's given the green light.

Though it can technically reopen to the public as of Jan. 31, the zoo announced Thursday that it will instead remain closed until Feb. 10.

But, as the zoo explained in a social media post on Thursday, it's not without good reason.

"While we were closed we took the opportunity to work on some exciting new elements to your zoo," reads the post.

We are happy to announce we will be re-opening to our valued members and guests on February 10, 2022. Details here: https://t.co/n18gy9aRKX pic.twitter.com/a5diaIJnWP — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 27, 2022

The improvements include new site-wide WiFi, washroom renovations and the creation of a vaccine booster clinic onsite.

The vaccine clinic will remain open once the zoo resumes operations, making it easy for members and visitors to get their third shot. Appointments can be booked online.

The zoo says it will be requiring timed-tickets once it reopens, which can also be purchased online. The enhanced vaccine certificate with a QR code is also required to visit the zoo.

"Members will receive an extension on their membership for the full duration of the closure," reads the announcement, "and we look forward to welcoming you back on February 10th!"