Toronto is under another extreme cold weather alert as frigid spell overtakes city

For yet another time in just a few days, the City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert as bitter January weather pushes on after an unusually mild start earlier this season.

Though there's very little snow to be found, the current temperature of -10 C under a mostly cloudy sky will remind residents that it is undoubtedly mid-winter, and the city is in a brutal deep freeze at the moment.

With the wind chill, things will feel closer to -19 C on Monday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries before things drop down to a chilling -16 C overnight, which will feel like - 25 C.

The city's Medical Officer of Health usually declares such alerts when the forecast from Environment Canada indicates thermometers could plunge to -15 C or colder, and/or we could see a wind chill of -20 C or colder, with factors like precipitation or longevity of a cold snap taken into account.

This particular one has been ongoing since late last week.

Under the alert, the city asks the public to check in on loved ones and vulnerable populations, dress in layers for the season, stay dry and simply stay inside as much as possible. Also, make sure you make plans for your furry friends as well if you're taking them outside.

Warming centres for those who are unable to otherwise get out of the cold will remain open at:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes' Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

Thankfully, things will warm up slightly on Wednesday, creeping above zero for a high of 1 C amid flurries. But, the snow squalls will be bringing up to 30+ cm of the white stuff into parts of Southern Ontario over the coming days, according to The Weather Network.