Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 25 cm of snow expected

A major snowfall is expected in Toronto overnight and through Monday with up to 25 cm of snow expected to fall in some parts of the city.

The warning from Environment Canada, issued early Sunday, warns that peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour are possible with "local blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h."

Weather experts are warning that Monday morning's commute could be a brutal one and it's possible the return to school in Ontario could be impacted and we could all get a 'snow day'.

A major winter storm is on its way for tonight and Monday across much of Southern Ontario. You should consider changing travel plans accordingly. Please refer to latest alerts at https://t.co/FAfao7iG3k pic.twitter.com/mu4P4Whe53 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) January 16, 2022

While the snowfall could be a boon for local ski hills and cross country trails, it's bound to cause havoc in the city, on roads and public transit.

This could be a "call in the army" snow event for toronto — Dave Houston (@DH_12) January 16, 2022

And it's just one dose of extreme weather coming our way this week.

This Thursday calls for temperatures to drop to a frigid -23 C and there could also be more dusting of snow before the end of the week.