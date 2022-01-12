Top doctor says Ontario won't tax the unvaccinated like Quebec

While Quebec plans to implement a tax on the unvaccinated to offset medical costs to treat people with COVID-19, Ontario hasn't yet considered implementing such a tax.

Quebec will charge "significant" tax for those who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19, Premier François Legault said this week. The tax will cover increased costs of intensive-care hospitalizations as unvaccinated residents make up just 10 per cent of Quebec's adult population but comprise about half of those admitted to ICU with the disease, he said.

"Right now, these people put a very important burden on our health care network. I think it's normal that the majority of the population are asking that there be a consequence," he said.

Asked if this would be a possibility in Ontario and Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said it's not under consideration.

"We have not made that recommendation to government ever throughout this pandemic," Moore said in a press conference Wednesday. "It's not one that we would bring forward, it does, in my mind, seem punitive."

He said the government has always been supportive of adults making informed decisions on vaccination and has tried to increase availability and accessibility.

"Only in the highest risk setting and we mandated it," Moore said.

That was in the long term care facilities where increased death rates and severe outcomes had to be balanced by maximizing immunization and protection of those individuals.

"That is as far as this government has gone in terms of mandating vaccination, and putting a penalty on those that have not been vaccinated has not been entertained by this government," Moore said.