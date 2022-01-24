Toronto urged to change name of skatepark after 15-year-old boy murdered

News of a tragic homicide case involving the murder of a 15-year-old boy at the hands of another young male, aged 13, has rocked a Toronto community to its core and is now inspiring thousands of people to champion the renaming of a local park.

Jordon Carter, a well-known and fiercely beloved teen skateboarder, was found with life-threatening injuries in the underground parking area of an apartment building near Gamble and Pape Avenues around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, according to police.

Officers performed life-saving measures upon arrival, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that two firearms and some ammunition were seized.

The next day, a 13-year-old boy (who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act) was arrested in connection with the case and charged with second-degree murder, making him one of the youngest ever in Toronto to be charged with such a crime.

Police announced on Friday that 15-year-old Jordon Carter was Toronto's eighth homicide victim of 2022. Family, friends and members of several communities in which he was raised or has frequented have been mourning ever since.

My nephew friend Jordan 15 years old was shoot before 2 days 💔 , he was loved by community let's help his family and support them, you can donate or help by sharing .



Rest In Peace jordan 💐 #NFTCommmunity #nft #web3 #Donations #donate #donate #NFTs https://t.co/GpqANTHMJ4 — NftAto.eth (ĀTO)ᵍᵐ ⏰ (@nft_ato) January 21, 2022

"Jordan was an incredible boy who was extremely talented. He was beloved by the community. He never hesitated to teach children to skate and scooter, he was happy to share his talent!" reads a change.org petition started by members of the skateboarding community in South Etobicoke, where the young man lived.

"His infectious happy spirit and positive boundless energy was always recognized. Generous to give a beautiful smile to all that where lucky to know him. Jordon was a trailblazer in the skatepark community and will be sadly missed."

The petition proposes renaming Etobicoke's Eighth Street Skatepark, located at Eighth and Birmingham Streets, as the "Jordon Carter Memorial Skate Park" to commemorate Jordon's life and impact on the local skateboarding scene.

"By renaming this skate park after Jordon Carter, his memory will live on forever and he will not be forgotten for all that he shared with the community," reads the petition, which as of Monday morning had just over 3,600 signatures.

A separate online campaign staged via GoFundMe has already raised more than $17,000 to help the boy's family with funeral costs.

Toronto Skateboarding: Petition to Rename "8th Street Skating Park" to " Jordon Carter Skate Park " https://t.co/wnzZ3j3RY9 via @CdnChange — rissa (she/they) (@MarissaRamjag) January 23, 2022

"When I think of 8th street skatepark, I always did and anyway will, think of Jordon first. My son, Quentin, started scootering there a couple years back and it was Jordon that ALWAYS had time for Q, even though he was older and far better than my son," reads one of the many heartbreaking comments from community members on the GoFundMe site.

"Jordon's patience, goodwill and kindness rubbed off on Q and so many other youngsters... He absolutely made a difference in people's lives and those that were on the receiving end of his warmth will be better, more humble, more loving people simply by being by his side."

"Learning to skate in the summer was a joy when Jordon was at the skatepark," reads another. "He cared so much about people and seeing them succeed. And I'm convinced he's the funniest man I've ever seen. Rest in peace Jordon."

Similar remarks fill the comments section of the change.org petition that asks the city to rename Eighth Street Skatepark, as well as a touching message from the boy's grandmother, who is said to have raised him:

"Thank you to everyone. So much love. It's incredible. I am so tremendously overwhelmed. Jordon was loved, but this, this is powerful. My grandson made such an impression on so many people young and old. Just so much love pouring out of the community that I have been in and cherished for 53 years of my life," wrote Agnes Carter over the weekend.

"The skatepark was my grandson's everything. That was his life. He loved everything about it... I just thank you all for this. It would be a great honour for this park to be named after my precious grandson. Jordon Carter."